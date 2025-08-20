Death toll from northern Pakistan monsoon floods hits almost 400

BAR DALORI, PAKISTAN: Rescuers and villagers searched for survivors on Tuesday (Aug 19) as the death toll from days of torrential rains and flash floods in northern Pakistan climbed to nearly 400.

The monsoon deluge has swept away entire villages, triggered landslides and left scores missing, with authorities warning that downpours are likely to continue until the weekend.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said 356 people were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province since Thursday evening. Dozens more died in neighbouring regions, bringing the five-day toll to almost 400.

VILLAGES DESTROYED

In hard-hit Dalori village, rescuers dug through mud and debris to search for the missing.

"Our misery is beyond explanation. In a matter of minutes, we lost everything we had. Our lives are ruined," said Umar Islam, a 31-year-old labourer whose father was killed on Monday.

Another resident, Fazal Akbar, said the flooding was “terrifying”.

"It happened so suddenly that no one even had a minute to react. Announcements were made from the mosque, and villagers rushed to begin the rescue themselves. In less than 20 minutes, our village was reduced to ruins," he said.