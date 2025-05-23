Trump re-escalates trade threats, takes aim at European Union

US President Donald Trump threatened once again on Friday (May 23) to intensify his trade war, recommending a 50 per cent tariff on European Union (EU) goods starting Jun 1.

The twin threats, delivered via social media, roiled global markets after weeks of de-escalation had provided some reprieve. The S&P 500 fell 1.2 per cent in early trading, the Nasdaq fell 1.5 per cent, and European shares fell 1.7 per cent.

Shares in Germany's carmakers and luxury companies, some of the most exposed to tariffs, fell on the news. Porsche, Mercedes and BMW were down between 2 per cent and 4.5 per cent at 1.20pm (7.20pm, Singapore time). Sunglasses company EssilorLuxottica was 5.5 per cent lower.

"The European Union, which was formed for the primary purpose of taking advantage of the United States on TRADE, has been very difficult to deal with," Trump wrote on his Truth Social site. "Our discussions with them are going nowhere!"

The EU Commission on Friday declined to comment the new 50 per cent tariff threat, saying it would wait for a phone call between EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic and his US counterpart Jamieson Greer at 3pm.

Envoys from the 27 EU countries are due to meet on trade in Brussels later on Friday.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday that President Donald Trump does not believe that the EU's trade offers to the US are of sufficient quality and that he hopes that a Jun 1 50 per cent tariff threat will "light a fire under the EU" in negotiations with Washington.

Bessent told Fox News Channel that many other top US trading partners are negotiating in good faith with the exception of the EU.