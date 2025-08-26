Fears of new political crisis grip France

PARIS: Fears of a new political crisis swept through France on Tuesday (Aug 26) as the minority government of Francois Bayrou appeared likely to be ousted in a crucial confidence vote next month.

France's embattled prime minister stunned the country on Monday, announcing he had asked President Emmanuel Macron to convene an extraordinary session of parliament on Sep 8.

Bayrou needs parliamentary backing for his austerity measures to reduce France's soaring public debt but main opposition parties, from the far-right to the hard-left, said they would not back the prime minister's plan.

The announcement came as calls mounted to stage a nationwide shutdown on Sep 10 to protest against Bayrou's proposed budget cuts.

Government members admitted the prime minister's move was high-risk.

"Yes, we're putting our heads on the chopping block, so what?" said Patrick Mignola, Minister of Relations with the Parliament. "France deserves it."

Political competition is intensifying in France ahead of the crucial presidential election in 2027, when Macron's second term is set to end.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Monday that parliament should be dissolved, while hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon suggested on Tuesday that Macron must resign if Bayrou, 74, loses the vote.

"Macron is chaos," said the head of the hard-left France Unbowed party, adding that he would propose a motion of no confidence against Macron in parliament.

"The issue is Mr Macron. He must go."