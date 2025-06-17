G7 leaders struggle for unity over Trump's Russia comments, tariff policy

KANANASKIS, Alberta: Group of Seven leaders faced early challenges during meetings in Canada on Monday (Jun 16) as US President Donald Trump said removing Russia from the former Group of Eight over a decade ago had been a mistake.

The once tight-knit grouping has struggled to find unity over conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East as Trump overtly expresses support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and has imposed tariffs on many of the allies present.

G7 leaders from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US, along with the European Union, are convening in the resort area of Kananaskis in the Canadian Rockies until Tuesday.

Speaking alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump said the former Group of Eight had been wrong to kick out Russia in 2014 after it annexed Crimea.

"This was a big mistake," Trump said, adding he believed Russia would not have invaded Ukraine in 2022 had Putin not been ejected.

"Putin speaks to me. He doesn't speak to anybody else ... he's not a happy person about it. I can tell you that he basically doesn't even speak to the people that threw him out, and I agree with him," Trump said.

Though Trump stopped short of saying Russia should be reinstated in the group, his comments raise doubts about how much Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy can achieve when he meets the leaders on Tuesday. European nations say they want to persuade Trump to back tougher sanctions on Moscow.

Zelenskyy said he planned to discuss new weapons purchases for Ukraine with Trump.