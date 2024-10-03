Gaza and a ceasefire slip out of focus as Lebanon conflict rages

CAIRO: Palestinians fear the crisis in Lebanon is diverting the world's attention from Gaza, where Israeli strikes killed dozens more people this week, and diminishing already dim prospects for a ceasefire a year into a war that has shattered the enclave.

An escalation in the conflict between Israel and Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah over the past two weeks has led to clashes between Israeli and Hezbollah forces inside Lebanon and fuelled fears of a wider regional war.

Both Israel and its Hamas foes in Gaza say the Lebanon conflict could help end the Gaza conflict, but some analysts, officials from mediating countries, and Gazans, are sceptical.

"The focus is on Lebanon, which means the war in Gaza isn't ending anytime soon," Hussam Ali, a 45-year-old Gaza City resident who said his family had been displaced seven times since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began on Oct 7 last year, told Reuters via a chat app.