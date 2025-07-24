Gaza facing man-made 'mass starvation', says WHO chief Tedros

GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) chief said on Wednesday (Jul 23) that Gaza is facing man-made mass starvation, citing the ongoing Israeli blockade and severe restrictions on humanitarian aid deliveries.

“I don’t know what you would call it other than mass starvation, and it’s man-made, and that’s very clear,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a virtual press conference. “This is because of (the) blockade.”

Tedros’s comments followed an appeal by more than 100 aid agencies warning of a deepening hunger crisis in Gaza, where tons of food, clean water and medical supplies remain stuck outside the enclave.

Gaza’s food supplies have run out, aid agencies say, since Israel imposed a full blockade in March as part of its war against Palestinian militant group Hamas. Although the blockade was eased in May, international organisations say only a limited flow of aid is reaching Gaza’s population of 2.2 million.

Israel maintains that the restrictions are necessary to prevent aid from being diverted to militants, and says it has facilitated the delivery of sufficient food. It has repeatedly blamed Hamas for the suffering inside Gaza.