Fighting rages as some Gazans voice hope at renewed ceasefire calls

CAIRO: Israeli forces battled Hamas-led militants in the northern and southern Gaza Strip on Thursday (Sep 26), and Palestinian health officials said Israeli military strikes across the enclave had killed at least 17 Palestinians overnight.

Medics said the deaths resulted from separate Israeli air strikes in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip and in Khan Younis and Rafah in the south.

The armed wings of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad said fighters had attacked Israeli forces in the central Gaza Strip area with several mortar bombs. Hamas said its fighters also fired mortar bombs against Israeli forces in Khan Younis.

Residents said Israeli forces operating in Rafah and Zeitoun, a suburb of Gaza City, had blown up several homes in both areas as the military continued its operations there.

Gaza health authorities list more than 41,400 Palestinians confirmed killed in the assault, which Israel launched after Hamas fighters attacked Israeli towns on Oct 7 last year, killing 1,200 people and capturing around 250 hostages.