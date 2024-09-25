Commentary: Israel and Hezbollah are obligated by law to prevent civilian deaths - neither is showing restraint

WHAT ARE BOTH SIDES OBLIGATED TO DO AS A BASELINE?

The law of armed conflict is very straightforward on this question - they must only target military objectives and military personnel. They must not target civilians.

And even when launching attacks against legitimate military objectives, all parties to an armed conflict are under an obligation to, as much as possible, minimise the risk of collateral, civilian damage.

If it becomes clear at any point in the planning or the execution of an attack that there is going to be disproportionate civilian damage, then the attack should be called off or appropriate warnings should be given.

Warnings are complicated, though. There is no strict obligation to warn civilians in the law of conflict. Rather, there is a requirement to warn civilians if the circumstances permit.

So, for instance, if it’s necessary to immediately attack a specific location because it’s the only opportunity you would have to target an insurgent leader or legitimate high-value target, there’s no obligation to give prior warning.

The other complication is that while the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have been historically quite good about providing warnings through email blasts and leaflet drops, there are still physical constraints in places like Gaza and southern Lebanon. They are densely populated and quite geographically confined.

So the degree to which people can actually physically flee when they’ve been given a warning is debatable. How effective can a warning be if there’s nowhere for them to go?