Commentary: A weakened Hezbollah is being goaded into all-out conflict with Israel

NOTRE DAME, Indiana: For almost a year, Israel and Hezbollah have engaged in increasingly provocative cross-border skirmishes as onlookers warn that this escalating war of attrition could land the region in all-out conflict. The past few days have made that devastating scenario closer to a reality.

First came the pager and walkie-talkie attack widely believed to have been carried out by Israel, an unprecedented assault on Hezbollah’s communications that injured thousands of the organisation’s operatives. It was followed by the assassination of Ibrahim Aqil, a key Hezbollah leader, who died in an airstrike that also killed other senior commanders of the militant group, as well as some civilians.

Hezbollah has responded by extending the geographical range of its rockets fired at Israel, targeting both military facilities and civilian neighbourhoods just north and east of Haifa.

As a scholar of Lebanon and Israel, I have followed the dynamics of this war of attrition since Oct 8, 2023, the day after Hamas executed an unprecedented and deadly attack on Israel, which responded by bombarding the Gaza Strip. Hezbollah then began firing rockets into northern Israel in solidarity with Hamas in Gaza.

Despite the high rhetoric and mutual threats of destruction, until recent days neither Israel nor Hezbollah, nor the latter’s sponsor Iran, have shown an interest in a full-scale war.