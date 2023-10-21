Commentary: Can Israel and Hamas be held to account for alleged crimes against civilians?

NEWCASTLE, Australia: International humanitarian law - the law of armed conflict - aims to constrain how wars are fought. It is designed to protect noncombatants and limit the means of warfare.

As each hour brings news of further horror in the Israel-Hamas conflict, what role should international law be playing? And does it actually have any capacity to constrain the behaviour of the combatants?

A HUMANITARIAN NIGHTMARE IS UNFOLDING

On Oct 7, the Hamas militant group launched thousands of rockets against Israel in advance of a ground attack. Militants killed more than 1,400 people and wounded 3,400 others in towns and kibbutzim far settlements across southern Israel. It was the deadliest day for Jewish people since the Holocaust.

Most of those killed were civilians, including many children who were shot, blown up or burned to death. Hundreds of young people were also massacred at a music festival, and Hamas took around 200 hostages back to Gaza.

Israel is responding to this attack with airstrikes, which have to date killed at least 4,000 people in Gaza and injured thousands more. The vast majority of these casualties are Palestinian civilians.

Israel has also rapidly mobilised around 360,000 reservists in preparation for an anticipated ground offensive on Gaza.