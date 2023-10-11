Commentary: Israel-Hamas conflict - key takeaways for Singapore amid seismic shifts in the Middle East

SINGAPORE: Hamas’ terror attacks - let’s call a spade a spade - against Israel on Saturday (Oct 7) have engulfed the Middle East in another spasm of violence. The Israeli armed forces have responded by launching strikes against more than 1,000 targets, cutting off the flow of electricity, water and food to Gaza, and promising that more is to come.

There is no telling how all this will end. What is certain is that there will be more deaths and misery inflicted on the people of both sides. While condemnation has been swift in some quarters, others have muted their reactions, or, worse, celebrated the wanton killing of non-combatants.

What should we make of this turn of events? The kinetics have made arriving at a nuanced reading difficult, but there are three facets that Singaporeans should bear in mind.

WHY HAS HAMAS ATTACKED?

The violence initiated by Hamas came 50 years and a day since Israel was similarly caught off-guard when Egyptian and Syrian forces attacked. The Yom Kippur war was aimed at gaining leverage in negotiations between the two countries and Israel to resolve the Arab-Israeli conflict. In the years following, the Egyptian leader, Anwar Sadat, was lauded as a visionary who launched a war for peace - a not-altogether incorrect, if simplistic, analysis.

Hamas has no such intentions. By killing civilians, including women and children, in cold blood and taking scores hostage, its fighters have made clear that its intentions are much darker.