Israel-Hamas conflict: What you need to know on Day 4
The spiralling conflict has killed more than 1,500 amid fears that Israel may be planning a ground assault on the Gaza Strip.
CONFLICT
- Israel continued its blockade of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday (Oct 10), pounding the enclave of 2.3 million people with massive air strikes that have struck schools as well as residential and United Nations buildings. The onslaught is part of its vow of "mighty vengeance" after Hamas militants rampaged through southern Israeli towns on Saturday, gunning down or abducting civilians.
- Israel has called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists, stoking fears that it may be planning a ground assault. This would risk close-quarters fighting in densely populated areas, including in underground tunnels and around hostages.
- Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif is said to be the designer of the Qassam rocket, of which more than 3,000 were fired into Israel since the start of the incursion.
- The United Nations human rights chief said Israel’s total siege of the Gaza Strip, depriving civilians of goods essential for survival, is banned under international law. "The obligation to take constant care to spare the civilian population and civilian objects remains applicable throughout the attacks," Volker Turk said in a statement.
- The World Health Organization has called for a humanitarian corridor to be established into and out of Gaza in order to channel critical medical supplies.
- Hamas said it would execute an Israeli captive for every Israeli bombing of a civilian house and would not negotiate over hostages "under fire".
HUMANITARIAN COST
- Israeli media said Hamas fighters killed about 900 people in their unprecedented weekend attack including 260 at a desert music festival.
- Gaza's Health Ministry puts the Palestinian death toll at 687 in retaliatory strikes.
- Many foreigners have been killed in the attack, including 18 Thais, a Cambodian student, 11 US citizens and two French nationals.
- Dozens of foreigners are missing. The Philippines ambassador to Israel said on Tuesday that five citizens were unaccounted for, with one of them possibly abducted. France's foreign ministry said a 12-year-old is among 14 of its nationals missing. President Joe Biden said the US is working with their Israeli counterparts on "every aspect" of the hostage crisis.
- Thailand's government is working to evacuate thousands of citizens away from the conflict.
- More than 187,500 people have been displaced in the Gaza Strip since Hamas’ assault on Saturday, according to the United Nations, who added that the total is separate from about 3,000 Palestinians who were displaced from previous escalations.
GLOBAL REACTION AND DIPLOMACY
- The US, which already provides Israel with US$3.8 billion in military assistance each year, is giving extra security help but has no intention of sending troops. "There's no intention to put US boots on the ground," said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.
- The European Union has backtracked on an announcement that aid to Palestinians had been suspended, after member countries complained that the bloc's executive had overstepped the mark.
- Iran has denied any involvement in Hamas’ shock attack despite its strong support for the Palestinian militant group. However, its top authority Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hailed what he called Israel's "irreparable" military and intelligence defeat.
KEY QUOTES
- Senior US defence official: "This is ISIS-level savagery that we have seen committed against Israeli civilians - houses burned to the ground, young people massacred at music festivals."
- Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: "We kiss the hands of those who planned the attack on the Zionist regime."
- Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant: "We are battling beastly people and we are conducting ourselves accordingly."
- Palestinian in Gaza: "This is my fifth war. The war should stop. I don't want to keep feeling this."
