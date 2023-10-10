Hostage situation ‘immensely complicates’ Israeli response to deadly Hamas attack: Observers

The fate of dozens of hostages captured during Hamas’ devastating incursion into Israel complicates Israel’s options for response and has made retaliation more difficult, observers said.

Already, Hamas – the militant group that controls Gaza – has threatened to kill Israeli captives if Israel’s bombing of civilian areas continues without prior warning.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has ordered a “complete siege” on Gaza, launching strikes from the air and sea at Hamas targets.