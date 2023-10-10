Commentary: Hamas takes cue from Ukraine war with armed drones in Israel attack

ST CATHARINES, Canada: Last Friday (Oct 6), Israeli newspapers were filled with stories about the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, also called the October War. In 1973, the country had nearly been defeated by co-ordinated surprise attacks from its Arab neighbors. Never again, people thought.

So, Israelis were especially shocked to be awakened Saturday morning by rocket barrages and gunfire in the streets. Hamas militants from Gaza had launched a smaller but equally co-ordinated surprise attack. It came by land, air and sea.

The fighting began around 6.30am, when Hamas started firing rockets. But unlike many previous conflicts, this time it also attacked on the ground.

GUNFIGHTS AND AIRSTRIKES

While the rocketry was still under way, Hamas blasted numerous holes in the security fences between Israel and Gaza. That let hundreds of armed militants pour across the border and quickly spread out across southern Israel.

These forces were small by military standards, but quickly overwhelmed the local border guards and police forces. The militants overran an army base, captured a police station and attacked several dozen communities.