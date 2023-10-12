Respect humanitarian laws in Israel-Hamas conflict, avoid targeting civilians and aid workers: UN

Ms Ravina Shamdasani, chief spokesperson at the United Nations Human Rights Office, said both sides have to abide by international humanitarian laws, which are crafted “to ensure that even in the conduct of hostilities, there are certain actions that are entirely prohibited”.

“The civilian population must be spared,” she told CNA’s Asia Tonight on Wednesday.

“All steps must be taken to ensure that they are not killed or injured, that essential civilian infrastructure is not hit and certainly not targeted. These are laws that were exactly drafted and crafted for such situations.”

HUMANITARIAN LAWS ARE ‘LAWS OF WAR’

Non-compliance by one party in the conflict does not excuse the other party, Ms Shamdasani noted.

“There is an obligation on all sides no matter what, in any circumstance, to respect international humanitarian law,” she said.

Observers stressed that careful calculations need to be taken in military operations, so that innocent parties are not affected.