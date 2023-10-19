Commentary: Humanity must prevail in Gaza

NEW YORK: As we write this today there is no water or electricity in Gaza. Soon there will be no food or medicine either. An unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding before our eyes. Every hour we receive more desperate calls for help from people across the Gaza Strip.

Over 2 million Palestinians live in Gaza. More than half are children. All are now subjected to the siege, further tightening a 16-year-old blockade. Israel’s order to all Palestinians living in northern Gaza and Gaza City to move to the southern part of the strip triggered an exodus towards an already massively overcrowded area. And there is nowhere else to go.

Gaza is one of the most densely populated places in the world. The 365 sq km area is bordered on one side by the sea, the other side is controlled and fenced by Israeli security forces. The remaining border with Egypt is closed for people fleeing the war and in between the area is bombarded - there is no safe place.

The death toll is rising and hospitals are flooded with wounded and injured people in need of immediate and at times complicated surgery. Thirteen United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) staff have been killed; UN premises have been damaged, including medical facilities; and currently more than 500,000 people are sheltering in UNRWA schools.