Palestinian medics in Gaza rush to save lives as Israeli airstrikes continue

The rescue crews in their bright vests and white helmets largely lack excavators, ladders and heavy machinery - the outcome of a blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt in 2007 to prevent Hamas from digging tunnels and rearming itself. Abu Aish often uses his bare hands to sort through chunks of concrete mixed with residents’ belongings and personal mementoes.



But as the rescuers work, they hear bombardment crashing in the distance. Another block of homes was flattened. More people who need their help, urgently.



Residents say it often takes rescue crews many hours to reach the site of an attack and search for victims. By that point, the chances of finding additional survivors are slim.



Ali Ahad, a 37-year-old resident of Gaza City, said that when airstrikes levelled the residential building next door, rescuers never came.



He and his friends sprinted outside in their slippers, sifted through the rubble and struggled to lift men and women coated in blood out of the ruins with blankets. When they saw an ambulance racing down the street to Shifa Hospital they chased it, pounding on its windows to make it stop so they could squeeze their neighbours inside.



“You have people like us using our hands and we have zero experience doing such things,” he said. “There is no infrastructure. There is no capacity.”



Rescuers say they try to save as many lives as they can. But at any point, they may have to save themselves.



Among the 16 medics killed over the past week were four workers with the Palestinian Red Crescent. Airstrikes last Wednesday slammed into their ambulances in two different places.



Three of those killed that day had been waiting to evacuate civilians in Jabaliya.



“I was traumatized by that loss,” said their colleague, Salem Abu Al-Khair. As he spoke from the ambulance centre, the roar of airstrikes could be heard.



“Even during this interview, we are being bombed,” he said. “This is the extent of the danger.”



Good news is rare for Gaza’s medics. On Thursday, after airstrikes hit Jabaliya, Abu Aish found a mother hugging a small child under the rubble. The mother had been killed, along with the rest of the family members in the collapsed building.



But the child, a boy no more than 3 years old, was alive.



Abu Aish pulled him out of the rubble and took him to the ambulance. He was covered in dirt but completely healthy, he said.



“Those moments give me the will to carry on,” he said. “That’s my work. I never want to let one child like that die.”