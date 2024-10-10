Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UNICEF says Gaza fighting pauses agreed to finish polio vaccinations
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

UNICEF says Gaza fighting pauses agreed to finish polio vaccinations

UNICEF says Gaza fighting pauses agreed to finish polio vaccinations

A Palestinian child is vaccinated against polio at a United Nations healthcare center in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on Sep 1, 2024. (File photo: Reuters/Ramadan Abed)

10 Oct 2024 11:22PM (Updated: 10 Oct 2024 11:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

UNITED NATIONS: Humanitarian pauses have been agreed to allow a second round of polio vaccinations targeting 590,000 children under the age of 10 to start in the Gaza Strip on Oct 14, the head of the United Nations children's agency UNICEF said on Thursday (Oct 10).

"Area-specific humanitarian pauses have been agreed. It is critical that these pauses are respected by all parties. Without them, it is impossible to vaccinate the children," UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell said in a statement.

Related:

The first round of the polio vaccination campaign, which began on Sep 1, reached its target of 90 per cent of children under 10 years of age, the UN has said.

It was carried out in phases over two weeks during humanitarian pauses in the fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed in August that a baby was partially paralysed by the type 2 polio virus, the first such case in the territory in 25 years.

"UNICEF will include Vitamin A supplements to strengthen children's immune systems. Children in Gaza live in extremely dire hygiene and sanitation conditions," Russell said.

"With the additional vaccine equipment and cold boxes that arrived yesterday, UNICEF is ready to deliver and vaccinate children to stop the transmission of polio," she said. 

"The success of the first round shows that when agreements are respected, we can get the job done."

Source: Reuters/rl

Related Topics

Gaza polio United Nations

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement