Harris visits Georgia church, Trump in Pennsylvania

ATLANTA: Democrat Kamala Harris kicked off her 60th birthday on Sunday (Oct 20) with a church visit in Georgia as part of an effort to court early voters, while her Republican rival, Donald Trump, is set to hold an event in battleground Pennsylvania and visit a local McDonald's.

Harris and Trump, who are essentially tied in the race for president in the most competitive states, have sharpened their attacks in recent days, while drumming up support for early votes by mail or in person with just 16 days left until the November 5 election.

Vice President Harris and former President Trump, 78, are focusing on Georgia, Pennsylvania and a handful of other states likely to decide the election, where both parties have strong support and electoral results have been close in past cycles.