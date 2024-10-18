Is Kamala Harris losing black voters to Donald Trump as the US presidential election looms?

Some registered Democrats said they are feeling a sense of optimism with Vice President Kamala Harris at the fore.

“We will ride this wave of energy from Gainesville, Georgia, all the way to the White House when we elect Kamala as the next president of the United States,” said Bob Christian, the Democratic Party’s candidate for Georgia’s 7th congressional district.

Democrats know that winning in deeply red Republican counties will be difficult.

Still, they said the task at hand is to narrow the margins, even if they lose, by moving the needle a little, especially in rural areas. They hope such small gains can make a big difference in the election.

“Our goal every time we have a (Democrat) event is to get more people than we got last time around, because that shows we’re growing … we’ve got momentum, we’ve got enthusiasm, and that we are building something here,” said Christian.

ARE BLACK AMERICANS ABANDONING THE DEMS?

Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, embarked on a big bus tour in the rural regions of Georgia as part of her campaign strategy, hoping that driving up turnout outside major cities would be enough for her to take the pivotal swing state.

African Americans make up more than 30 per cent of the state's demographics, and Harris cannot afford any slip in her base.

But experts said the path ahead looks worrying for the Democrats.

An increasing number of black voters – traditionally supporters of the Democratic Party – seem to be gravitating towards the Republicans, they said.

They are attracted by GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump, and feel let down by the Democrats on the economy, immigration, foreign policy, and social issues, observers added.