CNA Explains: How Israel's air defence systems fended off Iranian missiles

What was the damage to Israel?

Tuesday's attack saw about 200 ballistic missiles fired towards Israel, according to United States' National Security spokesperson Jake Sullivan.

The Israel Defense Forces earlier said about 180 missiles were launched from Iran.

While it is still unclear exactly how many missiles landed in Israel, a Washington Post article noted that videos shared on social media showed direct impacts in Tel Aviv and the Nevatim Airbase in the Negev desert.

Footage verified by the BBC showed missile strikes near a shopping mall in the Israeli city.

According to the Israeli Defense Forces, central Israel was on the end of "a small number" of hits.

The Israeli military published a video of a school in the central city of Gadera that was heavily damaged by an Iranian missile.

No injuries were reported in Israel, but one man was killed in the occupied West Bank, according to authorities.

Will Iran be deterred?

Likely not, as some experts have highlighted.

Mr Ali Vaez, Iran project director and senior advisor of think-tank International Crisis Group wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) that every indication emerging from Iran's missile attack against Israel was a "bigger and more brazen effort" than April.

"That sought, and failed, to deter future attacks against Iran or its allies, who in recent months and days have suffered major setbacks," he wrote.

He added that the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, death of Hezbollah chief Nasrallah and the start of Israeli operations in southern Lebanon appear to have "finally tipped" Iran's decision in favour of a "direct, over retaliation", even at the risk of counter-strikes.

Mr Hugh Lovatt, a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations also pointed to Israel's military action.

Mr Lovatt, who is with the think-tank's Middle East and North Africa Programme, quoted an article he had written on X, saying: "Tehran will view a widening Israeli campaign against Iranian-linked groups as an existential threat, risking a more forceful response that Iran has so far sought to avoid, and potentially pushing it towards nuclear weaponisation."

This aligns with an earlier statement by Iran's General Staff of the Armed Forces that any Israeli response would be met with "vast destruction" of Israeli infrastructure.