Iran's Khamenei vows revenge over Nasrallah's killing

DUBAI: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday (Sep 28) that the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah would be avenged and other militants would continue his path in fighting Israel.

"(Nasrallah) was not an individual. He was a path and a school of thought and the path will be continued," Ayatollah Khamenei said in a statement read on state television in which he announced five days of mourning in Iran.

"The blood of the martyr shall not go unavenged," he said.

Khamenei, in an earlier statement issued after the Israeli army said it had killed Nasrallah, said: "The fate of this region will be determined by the forces of resistance, with Hezbollah at the forefront," state media reported.