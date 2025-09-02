Israel buries two slain hostages recovered from Gaza

KFAR MAAS, ISRAEL: Two hostages whose bodies were recovered from Gaza last week were buried in Israel on Monday (Sep 1) in separate ceremonies attended by family and friends.

The remains of Idan Shtivi, 28, and Ilan Weiss, 56, were returned on Friday, nearly 23 months after they were both killed in the Hamas-led assault of Oct 7, 2023.

Shtivi, a student and volunteer photographer at the Nova music festival when militants stormed the site, was laid to rest in Kfar Maas in central Israel. His mother, Dalit, wept in her eulogy, asking her son to “forgive me for not being able to protect and keep you safe.” His coffin was draped with an Israeli flag.

For months after the attack, Shtivi’s family had hoped he was alive, before authorities informed them near the first anniversary of the assault that he had been killed. He had tried to flee the scene with two wounded people but lost control of his car, which was later found riddled with bullets.

Weiss, a member of his kibbutz’s emergency response team, was buried in Beeri, near the Gaza border. His wife Shiri and daughter Noga were kidnapped during the attack but released in a truce the following month.