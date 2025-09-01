Fierce winds force Gaza aid flotilla back to Barcelona

BARCELONA: Fierce Mediterranean winds forced a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying humanitarian aid and hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists, including environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg, to return to Barcelona, organisers said on Monday (Sep 1).

Around 20 vessels left the Spanish city on Sunday aiming to "open a humanitarian corridor and end the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people" amid the Israel-Hamas war, said the Global Sumud Flotilla - sumud being the Arabic term for "resilience".

But "due to unsafe weather conditions, we conducted a sea trial and then returned to port to allow the storm to pass", the organisation said in a statement, without specifying when exactly the boats returned to Barcelona.

"This meant delaying our departure to avoid risking complications with the smaller boats," it added, citing gusts that exceeded 55kmh.

"We made this decision to prioritise the safety and well-being of all participants and to safeguard the success of our mission."