UN General Assembly votes for Hamas-free Palestinian state

UNITED NATIONS: The UN General Assembly voted Friday (Sep 12) to back the "New York Declaration", a resolution which seeks to breathe new life into the two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict - without the involvement of Hamas.

The text was adopted by 142 votes in favour, 10 against - including Israel and key ally the United States - and 12 abstentions. It clearly condemns Hamas and demands that it surrender its weapons.

Although Israel has criticised UN bodies for nearly two years over their failure to condemn Hamas's attack on Oct 7, 2023, the declaration, presented by France and Saudi Arabia, leaves no ambiguity.

Formally called the New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, the text states that "Hamas must free all hostages" and that the UN General Assembly condemns "the attacks committed by Hamas against civilians on the 7th of October".

It also calls for "collective action to end the war in Gaza, to achieve a just, peaceful and lasting settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the effective implementation of the Two-State solution".

The declaration, which was already endorsed by the Arab League and co-signed in July by 17 UN member states, including several Arab countries, also goes further than condemning Hamas, seeking to fully excise them from leadership in Gaza.

"In the context of ending the war in Gaza, Hamas must end its rule in Gaza and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority, with international engagement and support, in line with the objective of a sovereign and independent Palestinian State," the declaration states.

The vote precedes an upcoming UN summit co-chaired by Riyadh and Paris on Sep 22 in New York, in which French President Emmanuel Macron has promised to formally recognise the Palestinian state.