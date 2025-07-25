France to recognise Palestinian state in September, drawing Israeli anger

PARIS: France will recognise a Palestinian state in September at the United Nations General Assembly, President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday (Jul 24), a move aimed at reviving momentum for a two-state solution but one that drew immediate condemnation from Israel.
In a letter addressed to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and posted on social media, Macron confirmed France’s decision and said it would encourage others to follow.
"True to its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognise the State of Palestine," Macron said. "I will make this solemn announcement at the United Nations General Assembly next September."
France would become the first major Western country to formally recognise a Palestinian state, potentially strengthening a campaign previously led by smaller, more critical nations of Israel’s conduct in the region.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
ISRAEL CONDEMNS MOVE
The announcement was met with sharp rebuke from Israeli leaders.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the decision "rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy."
"A Palestinian state in these conditions would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel — not to live in peace beside it," Netanyahu wrote on social media. "Let’s be clear: the Palestinians do not seek a state alongside Israel; they seek a state instead of Israel."
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz described the move as "a disgrace and a surrender to terrorism," and said Israel would not allow the creation of a Palestinian entity that threatens its security.
According to sources familiar with the matter, Israeli warnings to France have ranged from scaling back intelligence sharing to obstructing French diplomatic initiatives in the region. Some Israeli officials have even hinted at the possible annexation of parts of the West Bank.
Washington has also voiced concern. In a diplomatic cable sent in June, the United States warned that unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state could run counter to American foreign policy interests and may trigger consequences.
BUILDING SUPPORT
French officials had been weighing recognition for months. The move comes after an earlier attempt to co-host a peace conference with Saudi Arabia in June was delayed under US pressure and due to the closure of regional airspace during the 12-day Israel-Iran air war.
That conference was rescheduled as a ministerial-level event for Jul 28–29 in New York, with a second round expected during the UN General Assembly in September. French officials said Macron’s announcement ahead of next week’s gathering would give his diplomatic team a clearer mandate to build consensus with countries still hesitant to endorse Palestinian statehood.
The announcement is aimed at giving the French team a framework to work with foreign ministers who are either considering recognition or remain undecided. Some 40 foreign ministers are expected to attend the New York gathering.
Diplomats say Macron has faced pushback from allies such as Britain and Canada, who remain cautious about unilateral moves that could further complicate peace efforts.
Diplomats said France faced resistance from close allies including Britain and Canada, but some 40 foreign ministers are expected to attend the event in New York.
According to sources familiar with the discussions, Israel has spent months lobbying Paris to prevent the decision, warning of strained intelligence ties and the potential annexation of parts of the West Bank.
Israel has been engaged in ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, when the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israeli territory. The Israeli government argues that any recognition of Palestinian statehood now amounts to rewarding Hamas.
Palestinian Authority Vice President Hussein Al Sheikh thanked France on social media, calling the decision "a reflection of France’s commitment to international law and its support for the Palestinian people’s rights to self-determination and the establishment of our independent state."