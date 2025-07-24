Singapore says denial of aid in Gaza violates international humanitarian law

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Thursday (Jul 24) issued its strongest comments yet on the situation in Gaza, saying that mass starvation caused by the denial of aid constitutes a violation of international humanitarian law.

In remarks released on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) described the impact of Israel’s ongoing military response as “unconscionable” and called for an immediate ceasefire.



"The prolonged suffering of innocent civilians in Gaza arising from the excessive Israeli military reaction to the terror attacks of Hamas since Oct 7, 2023, is unconscionable. Israel must comply with its international humanitarian obligations," said an MFA spokesperson.

"The denial of humanitarian aid has caused mass starvation and a dire lack of essential medical services. The reports of people being shot whilst desperately trying to access food are shocking," said the spokesperson.

"This is a violation of international humanitarian law."

All civilians must be protected, especially those accessing humanitarian supplies, the spokesperson added.

"Permanent forced displacement is a further violation of international humanitarian law."

Singapore called on the Israeli government to immediately lift all restrictions on the delivery of humanitarian assistance and to allow the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) to resume its operations.

It also urged Hamas to release all remaining hostages immediately and unconditionally.