28 nations, including Japan, condemn Israel over 'inhumane killing' of Gaza civilians

LONDON: A group of 28 nations, including Japan, Britain, France, and Canada, said on Monday (Jul 22) Israel must immediately end its war in Gaza and criticised what they called the "inhumane killing" of Palestinians, including hundreds near food distribution sites.

In a joint statement, the countries condemned what they called the "drip feeding of aid" to Palestinians in Gaza and said it was "horrifying" that more than 800 civilians had been killed while seeking aid.

The majority of those killed were in the vicinity of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) sites, which the United States and Israel backed to take over aid distribution in Gaza from a network led by the United Nations.

"The Israeli government's aid delivery model is dangerous, fuels instability and deprives Gazans of human dignity," the countries' foreign ministers said in a joint statement.

"The suffering of civilians in Gaza has reached new depths."

The call by about 20 European countries, as well as Canada, Australia and New Zealand, for an end to the war in Gaza and the delivery of aid comes from many countries which are allied with Israel and its most important backer, the United States.

Among those calling for an end to the war are four out of five countries in the so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance, which includes the US.

Israel's foreign ministry said the statement was "disconnected from reality" and it would send the wrong message to Hamas.

"The statement fails to focus the pressure on Hamas and fails to recognise Hamas's role and responsibility for the situation," the Israeli statement said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar later said he spoke with his British counterpart David Lammy on Monday on regional issues, including Gaza. He blamed Hamas "for the suffering of the population and the continuation of the war".

The US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, called the statement "disgusting" and said blaming Israel was "irrational" because Hamas rejects every proposal to end the war.