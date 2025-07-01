Israel acknowledges Palestinian civilians harmed at Gaza aid sites, says 'lessons learned'

"INHERENTLY UNSAFE", UN SAYS

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that the US-backed aid operation in Gaza is “inherently unsafe,” adding: “It is killing people.”



Israel and the United States want the UN to work through the GHF, but the UN has refused, questioning its neutrality and accusing the distribution model of militarising aid and forcing displacement.



"Any operation that channels desperate civilians into militarised zones is inherently unsafe. It is killing people," Guterres told reporters.



Responding to Guterres on Friday, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said its military never targets civilians and accused the UN of “doing everything it can” to oppose the GHF aid operation.



“In doing so, the UN is aligning itself with Hamas, which is also trying to sabotage the GHF’s humanitarian operations,” it posted on X.



A GHF spokesperson said on Friday there had been no deaths at or near any of the GHF aid distribution sites. Israel and the United States have accused Hamas of stealing aid from the UN-led operations, which the Palestinian militants deny.