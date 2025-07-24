Commentary: Netanyahu will do just enough for the idea of Gaza ceasefire to keep Washington in his corner

SINGAPORE: As foreign leaders go, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a regular at the White House. His visit in early July was his third in President Donald Trump’s second term – all of six months old – and followed the US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites.

Basking in the afterglow of the assault, Mr Netanyahu seized the opportunity to further stroke Mr Trump’s ego by nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize, for his “pivotal role” in negotiating the normalisation of relations between Israel and several Arab states.

But for all his flattery, Mr Netanyahu’s true objectives suggest peace is just about the last thing on his mind.

When it comes to Gaza and Iran, the Israeli Prime Minister is using creativity to balance both US interests and his own needs. Put simply, Mr Netanyahu will do just enough to support the idea of a ceasefire deal in Gaza and a nuclear deal with Iran, but the pursuit of war remains key to his political survival.