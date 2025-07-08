Netanyahu meets Trump at White House as Israel, Hamas discuss ceasefire

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump, who hosted Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday (Jul 7), said the US had scheduled talks with Iran and had seen good cooperation with Israel's neighbours on helping Palestinians.

Speaking to reporters at the beginning of a dinner between US and Israeli officials, Netanyahu said the US and Israel were working with other countries that would give Palestinians a "better future", suggesting that the residents of Gaza could move to neighbouring nations.

"If people want to stay, they can stay, but if they want to leave, they should be able to leave," Netanyahu said.

"We're working with the US very closely about finding countries that will seek to realise what they always say, that they wanted to give the Palestinians a better future. I think we're getting close to finding several countries."

Trump, who initially demurred to Netanyahu when asked about the relocation of Palestinians, said the countries around Israel were helping out.

"We've had great cooperation from ... surrounding countries, great cooperation from every single one of them. So something good will happen," Trump said.

The president earlier this year floated relocating Palestinians and taking over the Gaza Strip to turn it into the "Riviera of the Middle East." Gazans criticised the proposal and vowed never to leave their homes in the coastal enclave. Human rights groups condemned the plan as ethnic cleansing.

Trump and Netanyahu met in Washington while Israeli officials held indirect negotiations with Hamas aimed at securing a US-brokered Gaza ceasefire and hostage-release deal.

Netanyahu's visit follows Trump's prediction, on the eve of their meeting, that such an agreement could be reached this week. Before heading to Washington, the right-wing Israeli leader said his discussions with Trump could help advance negotiations underway in Qatar between Israel and the Palestinian militant group.