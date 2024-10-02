Commentary: US support for Israel can’t stay ‘ironclad’ if Netanyahu keeps escalating

BERLIN: Of course the United States welcomed the killing of Hassan Nasrallah in a massive Israeli airstrike the other day (apparently with ordnance that included bunker-busting bombs made in America). As the leader of Hezbollah, Nasrallah had the blood of many victims on his hands, including Americans. His death, President Joe Biden said, brings “a measure of justice”.

And yet the Israelis had apparently failed to inform their most important ally in the White House of that airstrike in advance. It occurred within hours of a speech by Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, at the United Nations, in which he called that institution “an antisemitic swamp” and threatened Iran (which backs Hezbollah) with war.

“There is no place in Iran that the long arm of Israel cannot reach,” he thundered, “and that’s true of the entire Middle East.”

By escalating in Lebanon just then, Netanyahu also snubbed a demand by the US and several of its other allies “for an immediate 21-day ceasefire across the Lebanon-Israel border.” The White House was understandably taken aback, because it had, according to a spokesperson, coordinated that ceasefire proposal with Netanyahu, who had told the Americans he was onboard.