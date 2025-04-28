Israel says it strikes Hezbollah missiles in southern Beirut

BEIRUT: The Israeli army said on Sunday (Apr 27) it struck a southern Beirut building being used to store precision missiles belonging to Hezbollah.

The attack was a further test of a fragile ceasefire between Israel and the Iranian-backed militant group.

A huge plume of smoke billowed from the building, Reuters live footage showed, almost an hour after the Israeli army issued an evacuation order to residents of the Hadath neighbourhood.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a statement that Hezbollah's precision missiles "posed a significant threat to the State of Israel". There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah.

The latest strike adds to strains on the US-brokered ceasefire that ended last year's devastating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

"Today's strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut generated panic and fear of renewed violence among those desperate for a return to normalcy," Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, said on X.