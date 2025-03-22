Truce shaky as Israel strikes Lebanon in response to rocket fire

BEIRUT/JERUSALEM: Israeli artillery and airstrikes hit south Lebanon on Saturday (Mar 22) after Israel said it had intercepted rockets fired from across the border, a clash endangering a shaky truce that ended a year-long war between Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

That conflict marked the deadliest spillover of the Gaza war, rumbling across the border for months before escalating into a blistering Israeli offensive that wiped out Hezbollah's top commanders, many of its fighters and much of its arsenal.



Hezbollah denied responsibility for Saturday's strikes, saying it had "no link" to the rocket launches and that it remained committed to the ceasefire. No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

An Israeli official said that the identity of the group which fired the rockets was still unconfirmed. Six rockets were fired, the official said, three of which crossed into Israel and were intercepted.

Saturday's exchange was the first since Israel effectively abandoned a separate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip with Palestinian militant group Hamas, an ally of Hezbollah, both backed by Israel's arch-foe Iran.

"We expect Lebanon to take care of its part of the agreement," Ophir Falk, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's foreign policy adviser, told Reuters.

"The IDF will do whatever it takes to enforce the ceasefire and to make sure that our civilians can get back home safely and securely," Falk said.

The Israeli military said early on Saturday it had intercepted three rockets launched from a Lebanese district about 6km north of the border towards the Israeli border town of Metula, the second cross-border launch since the US-brokered ceasefire in November ended fighting.

In retaliation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to "act forcefully against dozens of terror targets in Lebanon", he said in a statement.

Israel's military said separately it had struck dozens of Hezbollah rocket launchers and a command centre from which the group's militants had been operating, in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon's state news agency reported a spate of Israeli airstrikes and artillery barrages in the country's war-battered south, including border towns and hilltops around 8km inside Lebanese territory.

Two people were killed and eight wounded by Israeli airstrikes in the south near the border, the state news agency NNA said, quoting Lebanon's health ministry.

There were no reports of casualties in Israel.



In Gaza, health authorities said five Palestinians had been killed by Israeli fire, including a child, in incidents in Beit Lahiya and Gaza City.

The Israeli military said a number of militants in a vehicle were identified approaching its troops in northern Gaza who "posed a threat to them" and the military struck them.

An Israeli airstrike on the city of Rafah, which abuts Gaza's southern border with Egypt, killed two Palestinians, Gazan medics said. Israel's military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.