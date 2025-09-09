Israel military says it targeted Hamas leaders, after blasts rock Doha

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said it targeted senior Hamas leaders on Tuesday (Sep 9), after AFP journalists in Doha reported explosions in the Qatari capital, where the Palestinian group's political bureau is based.

"The IDF (Israeli military) and ISA (security agency) conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organisation," the military said, without specifying where the strike took place.

An AFP journalist in Doha reported explosions rocking a Hamas compound in the city.

"For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organisation's operations, are directly responsible for the brutal Oct 7 (2023) massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the State of Israel," the military said.

Tuesday's strikes come less than two weeks after armed forces chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir vowed to target the group's leaders based abroad.

"Most of Hamas's leadership is abroad, and we will reach them as well," Zamir said on Aug 31.

"May all your enemies perish, Israel," Culture Minister Miki Zohar posted on X.

According to Al Jazeera, the site that was targeted by Israel is in a residential neighbourhood, and not an isolated area. The news outlet also reported that Hamas negotiators were hit, quoting a senior Hamas official.

Qatar said that the Israeli strikes targeted Hamas officials' homes, and condemned what it described as a "cowardly" attack.

"The State of Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha," Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said in a post on X.

Iran also condemned the strike, calling Israel's targeting of Hamas officials a "gross violation".

There are no details yet on the extent of damage or if there are any casualties.