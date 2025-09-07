Israel warns recognising Palestinian state could trigger 'unilateral' action

JERUSALEM: Israel's foreign minister branded a recent international push to recognise Palestinian statehood a "mistake" on Sunday (Sep 7) and warned it could trigger an unspecified unilateral response, after reports that Israel plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

Several countries, including France and Britain, have pledged to recognise a Palestinian state during the UN General Assembly later this month.

Israel's relations with France have been particularly strained since President Emmanuel Macron announced his country's plans and co-hosted a conference in July with Saudi Arabia to call for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Britain said it would recognise a Palestinian state if Israel failed to agree to a truce in the Gaza war, triggered by Palestinian group Hamas' October 2023 attack.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said such recognition "will destabilise the region" and would make it "harder to get to the peace".

"It will push Israel also to have unilateral decisions," Saar said at a joint press conference with his visiting Danish counterpart, Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

"States like France and the UK that pushed the so-called recognition had made a tremendous mistake," he added.

Rasmussen said Denmark does not plan a similar move.

"We will never... recognise a Palestinian state which is ruled by Hamas or any other terrorist organisation," he said.