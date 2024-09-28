Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut, target Hezbollah command

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has escalated sharply this week, with Israeli airstrikes killing more than 700 people in Lebanon. The escalation has raised fears of an even more destructive conflict between the heavily armed adversaries.



Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Netanyahu said: "As long as Hezbollah chooses the path of war, Israel has no choice, and Israel has every right to remove this threat and return our citizens to their homes safely."



"Israel has been tolerating this intolerable situation for nearly a year. Well, I've come here today to say enough is enough," he said.