Israeli strike kills 5 in Beirut, US envoy expected in Beirut soon

BEIRUT/JERUSALEM: An Israeli airstrike killed five people in central Beirut on Monday (Nov 18), Lebanon's health ministry said, the second day in a row Israel has hit a target within the capital as it presses its campaign against the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Smoke was seen rising from the strike in the densely populated Zuqaq al-Blat neighbourhood, near the central Beirut district where the Lebanese government is headquartered. Another 24 people were wounded, the ministry said.

Israel has intensified its bombardment in and around the Lebanese capital over the last week, an escalation that has coincided with signs of movement in US-led diplomacy aimed at reaching a ceasefire.

US envoy Amos Hochstein was expected in Beirut soon as negotiations continue, a US source told Reuters.

A Lebanese official and local media reported that Beirut had submitted a written response to a US truce proposal delivered last week to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who is endorsed to negotiate by Hezbollah.

Israel has dealt big blows to Hezbollah since late September, killing its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, pounding wide areas of Lebanon with airstrikes, and sending troops into southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah has kept up missile fire into Israel.

Rocket sirens sounded across Tel Aviv and much of central Israel on Monday evening. Rescue workers reported on damage in a Tel Aviv suburb caused either by a rocket or shrapnel from an interceptor.