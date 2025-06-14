Japan, US to 'accelerate' trade talks after Trump-Ishiba call

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and US President Donald Trump agreed on Friday (Jun 13) to speed up discussions on a bilateral trade deal, amid heightened global economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions.

The two leaders held a phone call ahead of their planned meeting on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit, set to begin Sunday in Canada.

“We agreed to accelerate discussions toward realising an agreement that would be beneficial to both Japan and the US,” Ishiba told reporters after the call, which was initiated by Tokyo.