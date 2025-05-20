Joe Biden thanks supporters for 'love and support' after cancer diagnosis

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden expressed his gratitude to Americans on Monday (May 19) for their "love and support" after the former US president said he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The weekend announcement that the 82-year-old had been diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer, and that it had spread to his bones, sparked an outpouring of good wishes, including from political rival President Donald Trump, Biden's vice president Kamala Harris and ordinary Americans.

"Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places," Biden, whose son Beau died of cancer in 2015, posted on X with a photograph of him and his wife.

"Thank you for lifting us up with love and support," he said.

Biden was diagnosed with the disease on Friday after he experienced urinary symptoms and a prostate nodule was found, a statement from his office said.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians," it added.