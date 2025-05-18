Two dead after Mexican navy training ship hits New York's Brooklyn Bridge

NEW YORK: Two people have died and 17 others were injured after a Mexican Navy training ship hit the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday (May 17).

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Sunday that two people remain in critical condition. The ship Cuauhtemoc had lost power and slammed into the bridge, he added.

The Mexican Navy said on social media late on Saturday that 22 people were injured on board the ship, of which 19 were receiving medical attention in local hospitals. No rescue operations were needed because no one fell into the water, it added.

In a scene captured in multiple eyewitness videos, the masts could be seen snapping and partially collapsing as they crashed into the deck of the bridge. Videos showed heavy traffic on the bridge at the time of the collision.

The vessel, which was flying a giant green, white and red Mexican flag, then drifted toward the edge of the river as onlookers scrambled away from shore.

Adams said the 142-year-old bridge was spared major damage. The cause of the collision was under investigation.