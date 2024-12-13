NATO boss calls for much higher defence spending to counter Russia

BRUSSELS: NATO chief Mark Rutte warned the US-led transatlantic alliance on Thursday (Dec 12) that it was not ready for the threats it would face from Russia in the coming years and called for a shift to a wartime mindset - with much higher defence spending.

Rutte said future spending would have to be much higher than the current alliance target of 2 per cent of national wealth as measured by gross domestic product (GDP).

“Russia is preparing for long-term confrontation, with Ukraine and with us,” Rutte said in a speech in Brussels.

“We are not ready for what is coming our way in four to five years,” the NATO secretary-general said, adding: “It is time to shift to a wartime mindset, and turbocharge our defence production and defence spending".