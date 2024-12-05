Russia supporting North Korea nuclear programme in exchange for troops: NATO chief

The volatile Republican has cast doubt on continuing vast US military aid to Kyiv and promised to cut a quick deal to end the war.



"The increasing alignment of Russia, China, North Korea and Iran highlights the global nature of the threats we face, including the escalating dangers of the ongoing war in Ukraine," Rutte said.



The situation on the battlefield is looking increasingly grim for Ukraine as Trump's inauguration comes near.



Russian forces are advancing along the front line as Kyiv's fatigued forces struggle with weapons supplies and manpower shortages.



"We must provide enough support to change the trajectory of this conflict once and for all," Rutte said.



"We discussed what more allies can do to provide critical ammunition and air defences."