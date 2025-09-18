Nvidia CEO Huang caught between US, China’s ‘larger agendas’

LONDON: Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang said on Wednesday (Sep 17) that Washington and Beijing “have larger agendas to work out” as the chip giant navigates the politics of the US-China trade war while trying to meet global demand for its high-powered artificial intelligence chips.

Huang spoke in London after the Financial Times reported that China’s internet regulator had ordered major firms, including ByteDance and Alibaba, to halt purchases of Nvidia’s new RTX Pro 6000D chips and cancel existing orders.

The reported move follows a Reuters story earlier this month that said Chinese tech firms wanted more of Nvidia’s crucial AI chips despite regulators discouraging such purchases.

“We can only be in service of a market if a country wants us to be,” Huang told reporters. “I’m disappointed with what I see, but they have larger agendas to work out between China and the United States, and I’m patient about it.”

Shares of Nvidia, the world’s most valuable company, fell nearly 3%.

SCRUTINY FROM BOTH SIDES

Nvidia, which dominates the AI chip space, has drawn unusual attention from both the White House and the administration of Chinese President Xi Jinping, even as relations between the world’s two largest economies have soured over trade this year.

Beijing has also launched a preliminary anti-monopoly probe into Nvidia’s business practices.

In August, US President Donald Trump agreed to an unusual arrangement allowing Nvidia to sell H20 chips to China, in exchange for a 15 per cent cut of those sales, despite national security concerns. Nvidia has said it has not yet shipped H20 chips to China and rules for payment have not been set.