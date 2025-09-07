Russia's largest air attack on Ukraine sets fire to main government building

KYIV: Russia's largest overnight air attack of the war set the main building of the Ukrainian government in Kyiv on fire and left three people dead, including an infant, whose body was pulled from the rubble, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday (Sep 7).

"For the first time, the government building was damaged by an enemy strike – its roof and upper floors," Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Rescuers are extinguishing the fire."

Reuters' witnesses saw the top floor of the main building of the Ukrainian government, located in the historic Pecherskyi district, burning, with thick smoke rising into the clear blue sky just after sunrise.

Ukraine's Air Force said on Telegram that Russia launched 805 drones into Ukraine overnight and 13 missiles, with Ukrainian defence units downing 751 drones and four missiles.

That was the highest number of drones Russia has used to attack the country since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.