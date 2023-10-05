Moscow playing waiting game in ongoing war, says Kremlin critic who once ran Russia’s largest foreign investment fund

Russia is playing a waiting game, with high hopes that the early unified Western response to its invasion of Ukraine collapses and the financial and military aid that Kyiv receives dries up, said a prominent Kremlin critic who once ran Russia’s largest foreign investment fund.

“(Russian President Vladmir Putin) is losing the war because the Ukrainians are getting western equipment from the United States and (the European Union). But he continues to throw more and more men into battle to die,” said British financier and activist Bill Browder.

“Putin's big bet is that he doesn't have to win the war, he just has to outlast the patience of the West.”