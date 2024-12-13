Russian forces advance towards strategic city in Ukraine's east, war blogger says

MOSCOW: Russian forces are just 1.5km outside the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk after Russian units pushed up from the south towards the road and rail hub which had a pre-war population of 60,000 people, a prominent pro-Russian blogger said on Friday (Dec 13).

Russia controls a chunk of Ukraine about the size of the American state of Virginia and is advancing at the fastest pace since the early days of the 2022 invasion, according to open source maps.

Yuri Podolyaka, a prominent Ukrainian-born, pro-Russian military blogger, said Russian forces were now just 1.5km from the city after a push from the south.

Podolyaka said members of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, special forces which penetrate the front ahead of the advance, were already in the city.

Reuters was unable to verify battlefield accounts from either side due to reporting restrictions.