Scientists genetically engineer wolves that resemble the extinct dire wolf

Three genetically engineered wolves that may resemble extinct dire wolves are trotting, sleeping and howling in an undisclosed secure location in the US, according to the company that aims to bring back lost species.

The wolf pups, which range in age from three to six months old, have long white hair, muscular jaws and already weigh in at around 3kg - on track to reach 63kg at maturity, researchers at Colossal Biosciences reported on Monday (Apr 7).

Dire wolves, which went extinct more than 10,000 years ago, were much larger than grey wolves, their closest living relatives today.

Independent scientists said this latest effort doesn't mean dire wolves are coming back to North American grasslands any time soon.

“All you can do now is make something look superficially like something else"- not fully revive extinct species, said Vincent Lynch, a biologist at the University at Buffalo who was not involved in the research.