Spain blocks more than 65,000 Airbnb holiday rental listings

MADRID: Spain has ordered Airbnb to withdraw more than 65,000 listings for holiday rentals that violated existing rules from its platform as part of a general crackdown on a business blamed for contributing to the housing crisis in the country.

Most of the Airbnb listings to be blocked do not include their licence number, while others do not specify whether the owner was an individual or a corporation, the Consumer Ministry said in a statement on Monday (May 19).

Consumer Minister Pablo Bustinduy said his goal was to end the general "lack of control" and "illegality" in the holiday rental business.

"No more excuses. Enough with protecting those who make a business out of the right to housing in our country," he told reporters.

The Spanish government, as well as city councils and regional authorities, have launched a general crackdown on tourism rentals via sites such as Airbnb and Booking.com, which many Spaniards say are creating excess tourism, reducing the housing supply and making renting unaffordable for many locals.

Housing has become a major issue in Spain as construction has failed to keep pace with demand since a construction bubble burst more than 15 years ago.