Taylor Swift, NFL star Travis Kelce announce engagement

LOS ANGELES: Pop superstar Taylor Swift and National Football League player Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Tuesday (Aug 26), sharing the news in a joint Instagram post.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they wrote, alongside photos of Kelce proposing in a garden filled with pink and rose flowers. Swift’s song So High School played in the background.

The post drew more than 1.8 million likes within 20 minutes. The NFL was among those offering congratulations.

"LOVE STORY"

Swift, 35, and Kelce, 35, began dating in 2023 after the singer performed at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce later said on his New Heights podcast that he had been disappointed not to meet her at the show.

Swift soon appeared at Chiefs games to cheer him on, while Kelce attended stops on her record-breaking Eras Tour, which grossed more than US$2 billion worldwide.