Taylor Swift, NFL star Travis Kelce announce engagement
Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images/File Photo)
27 Aug 2025 02:15AM (Updated: 27 Aug 2025 02:27AM)
LOS ANGELES: Pop superstar Taylor Swift and National Football League player Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Tuesday (Aug 26), sharing the news in a joint Instagram post.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they wrote, alongside photos of Kelce proposing in a garden filled with pink and rose flowers. Swift’s song So High School played in the background.

The post drew more than 1.8 million likes within 20 minutes. The NFL was among those offering congratulations.

"LOVE STORY"

Swift, 35, and Kelce, 35, began dating in 2023 after the singer performed at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce later said on his New Heights podcast that he had been disappointed not to meet her at the show.

Swift soon appeared at Chiefs games to cheer him on, while Kelce attended stops on her record-breaking Eras Tour, which grossed more than US$2 billion worldwide.

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, right, appears with singer Taylor Swift after the Chiefs victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Singer Taylor Swift, front left, and Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce, front right, take in the third period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Fla., Thursday, June 12, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kiss after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

Swift has won 14 Grammys, including a record four for Album of the Year. She recently announced her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, due for release on Oct 3.

She told fans the record would have a more upbeat tone, saying “life is more joyful.”

Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl champion, co-hosts New Heights with his brother Jason Kelce, a former NFL player.

Source: Reuters/fs

